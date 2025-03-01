Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,577,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,327,084.11. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,117,468 shares of company stock valued at $299,565,586. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

