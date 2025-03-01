Versor Investments LP Purchases 15,684 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 190.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 459.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

