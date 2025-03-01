Versor Investments LP Purchases 25,600 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $227,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $11.56 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

