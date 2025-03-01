Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,923,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after buying an additional 350,839 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3,836.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after buying an additional 349,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

