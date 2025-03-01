Versor Investments LP Takes $821,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.