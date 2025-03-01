Versor Investments LP Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,039.68. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.47 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAVA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

