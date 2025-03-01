Versor Investments LP Trims Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of RealReal worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RealReal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 89,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REAL opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $758.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

In related news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,427 shares of company stock worth $6,181,969 in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

