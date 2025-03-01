Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $670.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $666.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.