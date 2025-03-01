Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

