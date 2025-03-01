Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 264 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $100.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

