Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.