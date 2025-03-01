Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 33,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35,087.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,711,000 after buying an additional 469,470 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.09.
In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total value of $2,554,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,222,743.34. This represents a 12.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $308.06 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
