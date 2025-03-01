Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

