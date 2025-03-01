Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 1,898 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,369.38. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 24th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $213,744.00.

VICR stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vicor by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

