Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $213,744.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $213,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,942. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $122,971.42.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VICR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vicor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

