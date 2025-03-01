Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,009,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNO opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.75, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,850.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.