W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

NYSE WRB opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

