Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Wallbox stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in Wallbox by 2,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

