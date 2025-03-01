Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 1.90. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $167,331.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,800.50. The trade was a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,129.78. This represents a 96.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,032 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,364 in the last three months. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.