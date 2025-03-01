Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,537,000 after buying an additional 709,678 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 57.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.59, for a total value of $152,868.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,109.78. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $123,261.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,446.72. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,192 shares of company stock valued at $15,025,861 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $232.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $233.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.