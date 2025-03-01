West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,244 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $201.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $97.29 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average is $178.09.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

