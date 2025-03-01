Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Wilbur Mok sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.88, for a total value of $410,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,604.84. This trade represents a 28.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total value of $474,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,240.54. This trade represents a 50.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,897 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $316.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.00 and a 200 day moving average of $305.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.53 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

