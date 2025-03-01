Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in ING Groep by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ING Groep

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.