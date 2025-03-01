Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in ING Groep by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep Stock Performance
Shares of ING stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
ING Groep Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
