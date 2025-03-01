Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,005.03. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $163.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.90 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

