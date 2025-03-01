Williamson Legacy Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $219,570. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

