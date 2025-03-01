Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after buying an additional 2,776,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after buying an additional 1,789,919 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,885,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $228.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

