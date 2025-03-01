Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after buying an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,244,000 after purchasing an additional 120,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

CMI opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.88 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.