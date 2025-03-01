Williamson Legacy Group LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 533,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,664,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 85,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 62,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

