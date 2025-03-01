Williamson Legacy Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 679,558 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,501,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,050,000.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,378,544.50. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,956 shares of company stock worth $7,105,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

