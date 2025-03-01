Williamson Legacy Group LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

