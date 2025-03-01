WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $89.32. Approximately 180,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 191,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.23.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

