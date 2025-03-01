Wiser Advisor Group LLC Has $301,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 266,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,947,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

