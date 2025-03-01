Worley Limited (WOR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on April 1st

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Worley Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Worley

In related news, insider Joseph Geagea purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.35 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,380.00 ($33,155.28). 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

