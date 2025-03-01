WR Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 17,376 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WR Wealth Planners LLC owned about 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $25,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,897,000. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,557,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

COWZ stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

