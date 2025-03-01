WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 0.6% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,312,000 after purchasing an additional 460,985 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

