WR Wealth Planners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

