WR Wealth Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $173.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $173.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,088.16. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

