WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 148,205 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,205 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WR Wealth Planners LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after acquiring an additional 586,545 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,431,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after buying an additional 456,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,040,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

CGGR opened at $37.26 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.