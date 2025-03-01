WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 5,708 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 541,550 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 497,043 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,626,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

