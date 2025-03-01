WR Wealth Planners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $82.40 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

