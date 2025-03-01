WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$305.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$290.00 to C$305.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$293.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$284.83.

TSE:WSP opened at C$258.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$201.24 and a 1 year high of C$264.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$251.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$243.30. The company has a market cap of C$33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

