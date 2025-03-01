XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. 7,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 18,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

XWELL Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

