Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $809,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $21,338,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,788,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $363.57 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.29 and a 200-day moving average of $353.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

