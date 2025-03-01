ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading Up 11.8% After Insider Buying Activity

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 13.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.17). Approximately 972,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 734,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

Specifically, insider Phillip Blundell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £2,400 ($3,018.11).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

