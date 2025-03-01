Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Trading Down 100.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

About Zovio

(Get Free Report)

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.