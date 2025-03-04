1,521 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average of $179.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

