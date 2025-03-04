43,621 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,904,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.7% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,709,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $395.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.95. The company has a market cap of $384.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

