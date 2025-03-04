54,594 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Ring Mountain Capital LLC

Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $800,637,000 after acquiring an additional 774,956 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

UBER opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

