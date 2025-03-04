8,509 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.