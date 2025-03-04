883 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

